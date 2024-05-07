V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVX shares. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

V2X Price Performance

NYSE VVX opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. V2X has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. V2X’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V2X will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

