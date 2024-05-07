Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.95

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 58100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.
Lara Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59.
Lara Exploration Company Profile
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
