iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.00

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $66.94, with a volume of 19310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

