MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.10

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 25971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

