FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 66.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

