Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 6.4 %

ENSV opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Enservco Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Free Report ) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.36% of Enservco worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

