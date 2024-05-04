Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Down 6.4 %
ENSV opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
