ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

CLIR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,658. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 216.15% and a negative return on equity of 77.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

