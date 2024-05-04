Altus Group Limited (AIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 15th

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded down C$1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,053. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.0611995 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark raised shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.11.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

