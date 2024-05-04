AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AER. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.33. AerCap has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

