Stifel Nicolaus Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$18.25

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.17.

Aecon Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$17.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.58.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. Also, Director Stuart Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

