Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.84

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 534256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $724.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.