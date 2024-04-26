Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

WCP opened at C$10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2846626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

