StockNews.com Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.78 million, a P/E ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 0.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

