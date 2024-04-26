StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $344.85 million, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.75. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.