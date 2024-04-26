Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Increases By 557.0%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 557.0% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenlane stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) by 815.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,048 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 12.37% of Greenlane worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $0.65. 785,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,067. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

