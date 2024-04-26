Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.69.

TSE:SPB opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.05 and a 1-year high of C$10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.68.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

In related news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald acquired 53,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.45 per share, with a total value of C$500,983.67. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

