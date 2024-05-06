Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,196,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $338.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.80 and its 200-day moving average is $317.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.28 and a 12-month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

