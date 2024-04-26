National Bankshares Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$82.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.86.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$70.95 on Thursday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.43 and a twelve month high of C$78.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Metro’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

