Foster & Motley Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $171.25 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.06.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

