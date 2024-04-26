Coursera’s (COUR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. Coursera has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,191,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $42,824.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,154.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,191,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,932 shares of company stock valued at $10,054,814 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 536,890 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 243,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,804,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 690,931 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

