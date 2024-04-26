Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $90.62. 472,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,254. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

