McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $533.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

MCK stock opened at $539.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 52-week low of $352.34 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.