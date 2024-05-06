Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

TNXP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 14.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.