Insider Buying: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CFO Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 431,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,309. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

