Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Everbridge stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 392,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,853. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

