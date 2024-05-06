Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 244,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 92,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,175.4% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 193,651 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,191. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

