Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,624,000 after buying an additional 44,454 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,516,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total value of $289,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,868.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CACC opened at $515.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $547.78 and its 200-day moving average is $506.84. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $379.77 and a 12 month high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.95 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

