Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Lowered by Northland Capmk

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Union in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Western Union stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 111.53%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 197,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

