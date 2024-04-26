Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,152,000 after acquiring an additional 223,447 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $274,707,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,228,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,976,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.89 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

