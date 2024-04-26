Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) SVP Sells $300,846.00 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $300,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,654.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GBX stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBX. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

