Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE:CALX opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Calix has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Calix by 516.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,483,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Calix by 106.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 554,003 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,165,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

