Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.89

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 166721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on KYTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYTX
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,743,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.24% of Kyverna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kyverna Therapeutics
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.