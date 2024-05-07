Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.89

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 166721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KYTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,743,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.24% of Kyverna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

