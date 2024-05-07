FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 644,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 240,554 shares.The stock last traded at $40.61 and had previously closed at $40.53.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGV. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

