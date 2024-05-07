CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $24.87. 951,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,060. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.03. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

