Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $148.74 million and approximately $30,291.97 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00006409 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,544.59 or 1.00040518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012801 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.1094649 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $19,713.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.