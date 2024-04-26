Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $141.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $128.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

