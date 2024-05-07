The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.55. 833,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,262,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $591.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 816,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,199,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 462,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 398,441 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.