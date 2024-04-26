Century Communities’ (CCS) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCS

Century Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $97.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.