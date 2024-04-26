Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $430.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $412.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.33.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $19.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $401.58. The stock had a trading volume of 417,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.17. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $415.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

