Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 425.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

