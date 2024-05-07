Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.12.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TRIP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 425.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tripadvisor
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.