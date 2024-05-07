EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.
EHang Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of EHang stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EHang has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $25.78.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EHang Company Profile
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
