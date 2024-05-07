EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

EHang Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of EHang stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EHang has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of EHang by 34.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its position in EHang by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,173,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,840,000 after acquiring an additional 270,677 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EHang by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EHang by 79.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

