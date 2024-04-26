Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 995 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

