Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPGP stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,321. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $107.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.