Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SPGP stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,321. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $107.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
