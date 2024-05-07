Citigroup Raises Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $25.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. 129,428,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,236,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.92, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,356,273 shares of company stock worth $182,143,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 65,945.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,221 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

