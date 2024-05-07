B. Riley Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $110.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

MCHP traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $92.59. 3,866,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,641. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

