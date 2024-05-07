Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Lowered to $125.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

