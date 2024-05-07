ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.88.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $15.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.12. The stock had a trading volume of 922,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $429.05 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $752.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $716.34. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

