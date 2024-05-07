B. Riley Raises Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $45.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. 379,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,408. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 96,205 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,143,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.