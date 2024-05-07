L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.07. The stock had a trading volume of 255,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,289. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

