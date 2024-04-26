Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 3,240 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 52,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $129.28. 296,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,562. The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.58. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

